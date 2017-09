HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma Batters The Caribbean With High-Speed Winds

Hurricane Irma brought widespread flooding and electrical blackouts to the islands of St. Barthelemy and St. Martin on Sept. 6, the French government said. Video filmed on that evening shows strong winds ripping through Maho Beach on the island of St Martin. The hurricane brought maximum sustained winds of 185mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Credit: PTZtv.com via Storyful