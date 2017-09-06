ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of wonderful bus drivers in the world. But a driver in Leeds, England really went the extra mile to help a girl be on time for her first day of school.

Lynsey Jayes, who was on the driver's bus at the time, posted about the sweet incident.

"A young girl waiting for the bus at the wrong side of the road and was upset she would be late for her first day at high school," she explained in a Facebook post.

She told BBC News that she had been on a First Bus on the number 16 route at around 7:15 a.m when the driver stopped the bus and asked someone if they were okay. Jayes added she spotted the girl and noticed she was around 11 or 12 years old.

"[The driver] spoke to her outside for a few minutes then as he walked back on the bus he said, "Don't worry, we will get you to school on time," she said.

The driver then called a taxi and walked the girl over to a nearby Tesco store to wait for the cab. He also gave her money for the fare, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

It was just lovely to see, it certainly made everyone on the bus smile and he certainly brightened up a very wet and miserable morning. Lynsey Jayes

Despite the driver apologizing to passengers for the delay, Jayes said she didn't mind being late for such a good reason.

"It was just lovely to see, it certainly made everyone on the bus smile and he certainly brightened up a very wet and miserable morning," she said. She added that she posted the photo hoping that someone would recognize him so he could be acknowledged for his good deed.

A spokesperson for for First Bus told the BBC they were "delighted with the actions of [their] driver, who has shown exceptional customer awareness and consideration for this young girl, who was clearly very upset."

Also on HuffPost: