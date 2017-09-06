New Roald Dahl Book Transports Us Back Into The World Of Willy Wonka

ADVERTISEMENT

There's no denying that Roald Dahl's books are childhood staples. From his quirky characters like Willy Wonka to his magical adventures like The Big, Friendly Giant, Dahl has never failed to capture our imaginations with over 20 classic stories.

And now that it's been nearly 30 years since the late author published his last kids' book, Esio Trot, the Roald Dahl Literary Estate has some exciting news. In partnership with Wonderbly, an independent book publisher, the estate has released a new kid's book inspired by Dahl called My Golden Ticket.

This is the first book set in the Willy Wonka world to be published in Canada in more than four decades. As the title suggests, each reader is a Golden Ticket winner and has the chance to explore Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. The story is told in journal form and allows readers to explore candy rooms from the classic tale, as well as new rooms in the factory created based on Dahl's original notes.

But what makes this children's book even more special is the fact that it can be personalized for every reader. The book, which can be ordered through Wonderbly, is not only personalized with each child's name, but also with a custom-designed Wonka bar and Oompa Loompa song.

In a press release, Wonderbly CEO Asi Sharabi said, "The fruitful collaboration with the estate has created an impossibly personal and wildly imaginative book that will send children's imaginations soaring. This new and exciting book really embodies our mission to make children believe that they can be and do anything they can imagine; that any story they imagine could be their story."

The book release couldn't come at a better time, as next week marks what would have been Dahl's 101st birthday on Sept. 13, which is also known as Roald Dahl Day.

While the Roald Dahl Literary Estate previously rebranded the author's beloved children's books with adorable new artwork, this is the first time they have published new work inspired by the late author.

