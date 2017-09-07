'Aquaman' Crew Member Stabbed Outside Newfoundland Bar

The altercation began outside Green Sleeves, an Irish Pub in St. John's.

A crew member from the upcoming DC film "Aquaman" was stabbed outside a bar in Newfoundland after celebrating the movie's completion at a wrap party last week.

The man was chatting with a women outside Green Sleeves Pub, an Irish bar on George Street in St. John's, when another man came over to him. The two started exchanging terse words, CBC News reported.

Witnesses told the outlet the man then left the crew member alone, but returned later for more physical confrontation.

The crew member was attacked by a second man, who came at him from behind with a knife.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged, according to a police press release earlier this week.

The incident isn't isolated.

Multiple callers to 911 reported a man had assaulted several people with a knife. Police said the man fled on foot before they arrived on scene.

Corey Evans was arrested on Sunday evening in connection to the stabbing.

Victims hospitalized

Three others were injured during the fight. The crew member was released from hospital after being treated for his injuries.

Two of the three other victims were also taken to hospital and released.

"Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa, is expected to be released at the end of 2018 following DC's highly successful "Wonder Woman" and the soon-to-be-released "Justice League."

