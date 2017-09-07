ADVERTISEMENT

Kingston, Ont. residents were greeted with a startling sight during Queen's University's move-in weekend.

"Daughter drop off" proclaimed a bed sheet hanging outside a Brock Street house on Labour Day.

A photo of the sign was shared on social media, prompting reactions from many people, including the university's Principal and Vice-Chancellor Daniel Woolf and Kingston city councillor Jim Neill.

Inappropriate and offensive signage is unacceptable, will not be tolerated, and will be proceeded against under the Code of Conduct.3/4 — Daniel Woolf (@queensprincipal) September 4, 2017

Sexist Humour like Racist Humour is WRONG! 👎Community & peer response was swift & great! BE MATURE & RESPECTFUL! 👍🇨🇦 https://t.co/m8ca8B2SjK — Jim Neill (@JimNeill3) September 5, 2017

SPOTTED on Queen's University Campus. Rape culture is alive and well. I am livid -- you should be too. pic.twitter.com/5hyEcpSmdr — erin (@erinnbecky) September 3, 2017

"Daughter drop off" sign at Queen's. And they wonder why we have a sexual violence epidemic. #queensu pic.twitter.com/oaFAQcwtaf — Natasha Kornak (@natashakornak) September 4, 2017

Many argued the sign supported "rape culture" and protesters soon arrived at the house to show their disapproval of the sign, the Kingston Heritage reported.

No one was home, but demonstrators left messages for the tenants.

A couple dozen people rally outside 377 Brock St, where the Daughter Drop Off sign was hung pic.twitter.com/mmUG0CC89G — Hollie Pratt (@hollieprattcamp) September 4, 2017

Crowd gathering in front of Brock St house which yesterday had displayed sign saying "Daughter Drop Off". #ygk pic.twitter.com/Yt6fshSCEa — Make It Home YGK (@YGKTraffic) September 4, 2017

These daughters weren't dropped off-they stopped by of their own volition. Weirdly,there doesn't appear to be anybody home to speak w/ them. pic.twitter.com/1057PBcS59 — Make It Home YGK (@YGKTraffic) September 4, 2017

The sign was soon removed from the house after people called both campus security and Kingston police.

Mike Young is a 24-year-old Queen's graduate who now works in the university's human rights office. He told HuffPost Canada that he felt tired and frustrated with the situation when he heard about it on social media because these types of incidents and resulting discussions happen every year during fall orientation time at the university.

"I do understand the social/political place that we're in right now where a lot of folks seem to feel... that everyone takes offense to everything and we're not allowed to joke anymore and I understand where that comes from," he said.

But he said that he doesn't understand how the perpetrators can justify making a few people laugh when they have been told repeatedly that their words can traumatize some people and make others feel objectified.

"I don't understand how knowing that...people still think that it's worth it," he said.

I've been working at Queen's since 1996 and we've seen repeatedly every year signs of this nature or worse. Susan Lord, who organized a protest about the sign

Susan Lord, who organized the protest outside the house with the sign, agreed that it wasn't an isolated incident.

"I've been working at Queen's since 1996 and we've seen repeatedly every year signs of this nature or worse," she told the Kingston Heritage. "Queen's has a very strong policy around having a safe campus community and signs like this promote a lack of safety for women on campus."

Young also said that the conversation around university "rape culture" was coming on the heels of what he saw as a "unified" campus response to Queen's student Chance Macdonald's short sentence for assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Macdonald's controversial sentence was pushed back four months so that he could keep an internship, according to the Kingston Whig-Standard.

That was one of the most unifying social media responses I've seen where people from all sorts of different ideological backgrounds were agreeing for the first time it seemed. Mike Young

"It was a tricky time to be delving into conversations about rape culture on campus and that was one of the most unifying social media responses I've seen where people from all sorts of different ideological backgrounds were agreeing for the first time, it seemed, and that was really empowering," he said.

Young added that he didn't think Queen's students actively sought out to perpetuate "rape culture," but that they had a bad habit of "glossing over how people feel, glossing over the consequences to their actions or their words because they feel that everyone is just hypersensitive and it's just this [political correctness] culture and it has nothing to do with reality so we're not even gonna listen to how people are feeling."

He also said he thought Queen's was a reflection of a bigger, systemic problem across university campuses that needs to be continuously worked on.

Queen's Principal Woolf told Global News that university security had visited the house with the sign and filed a non-academic misconduct complaint.

