ADVERTISEMENT

QUEBEC — A well-known left-wing activist suggested Wednesday he can't be tried fairly in Quebec City because people there are too racist.

Jaggi Singh is facing a charge of obstructing justice after his arrest in connection with an Aug. 20 demonstration in the city.

Activist Jaggi Singh sits on the sidewalk after he was arrested during an anti-racism demonstration, in Quebec City on Aug. 20, 2017.

He was also charged with impersonation after he jokingly identified himself to police as former NHL star Michel Goulet.

Singh asked a judge for his legal proceedings to be conducted outside Quebec City because he was a visible minority and, as such, wouldn't be tried fairly in the city.

He also requested a third-party investigator determine whether any links existed between Quebec City police officers and far-right groups.

"These extremist groups boast of their connection with different police services." Jaggi Singh, activist

"I want a third-party investigator to confirm there is no link, either current or past, between these extreme groups and members of the police, or even municipal employees," he said.

"These extremist groups boast of their connection with different police services."

Several hundred people had gathered to oppose a demonstration Aug. 20 planned by La Meute, a far-right group.

The counter-protest was organized by anti-fascist and pro-refugee groups after at least two Quebecers were identified participating in a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Singh is due back in court Nov. 30.

Also on Huffpost: