What a difference a day can make.

Hugo Cornellier has taken one selfie a day since he was 12 years old to document the passage of time.

Over the years, he has turned the photos into videos to show how he has changed, though his expression never does.

His latest video climaxes with a real-life change: His wedding day to his wife, Juliana, on August 30 at Mactaquac Park in New Brunswick.