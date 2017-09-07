Prince George Handles His 1st Day Of School Like A Boss

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's School in Battersea, on September 7, 2017.

st The first day of school is a big day not only for kids, but for their parents too, and the royals are no exception.

On Thursday morning, proud dad Prince William walked his firstborn, Prince George, to his first day at Thomas' Battersea in South London. And although it was previously confirmed that mom Kate Middleton would also be accompanying her husband and son, the Duchess of Cambridge was noticeably absent.

According to Hello, Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, stayed home at the couple's apartment in Kensington Palace.

As per a statement released by the palace on Monday, the duchess is once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a severe form of morning sickness, and is being tended to at home.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Although he was without his mum, George seemed ready for school, sporting his new uniform and wearing a serious expression that said, "Let's get on with this, shall we?"

Prince George, as he arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's School in Battersea, London, September 7, 2017. (REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool)

George and William were met at Battersea by Head of Lower School Helen Haslem, who was greeted with a handshake by the future King of England.

Prince George accompanied by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's School in Battersea where he is met by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school. (RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images)

The four-year-old will be known to his classmates as George Cambridge (as evidenced by the name written on his backpack, noted the Sun), and follows the footsteps of his dad and uncle, Prince Harry, who both attended preparatory school at a young age.

Unlike dad and Uncle Harry, George is attending a mixed-gender school, so Princess Charlotte could very well join him when she turns four.

Prince George accompanied by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's School, where he is met by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school on September 7, 2017 in London. (RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images)

Both kids in school will mean a hefty price tag for Will and Kate, as tuition for Thomas's Battersea is £18,000 (about US$23,500) a year.

Previously, George attended Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk. However, his parents recently made the decision to live at Kensington Palace full-time, as the couple take on more royal duties to ease the workload of Queen Elizabeth.