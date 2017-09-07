All Sections
    • ALBERTA

    Video: So This Is How Not To Steal An ATM From A Calgary Restaurant

    They fled when staff approached.

    09/07/2017 15:52 EDT

    One yellow strap and one SUV led two emboldened men in Calgary to try to steal an ATM from a Boston Pizza lobby.

    Calgary police released surveillance footage of the attempted theft in hopes of identifying the suspects.

    On Tuesday night, the men hooked up a strap to the ATM, then used a vehicle to try and drag it out of the foyer.

    It didn't work. (Watch the video at the :52 second mark.)

    The wannabe robbers left — possibly in a BMW X5 SUV — when approached by restaurant staff, said police in a news release Thursday.

    They described the suspects as white and in their late 20s or early 30s.

