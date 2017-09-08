Aung San Suu Kyi smiles after a meeting with Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende (not in picture) at Myanmar's Foreign Ministry in Naypyitaw, Myanmar July 6, 2017.

COPENHAGEN — The organization that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize says the 1991 prize awarded to Myanmar's Aung Sang Suu Kyi cannot be revoked.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute on Friday said that neither the will of prize founder Alfred Nobel nor the Nobel Foundation's rules provide for the possibility of withdrawing the honour from laureates.

An online petition signed by more than 386,000 people on Change.org is calling for Suu Kyi to be stripped of her Peace Prize over the persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority.

Suu Kyi received the award for "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights'' while standing up against military rulers.

She became the country's de facto leader after Myanmar held its first free election in 2012 and she led her party to a landslide victory.