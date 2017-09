LIFESTYLE

Simple Tricks To Listen To Your Body From Author Anne Bérubé

We rarely listen to our bodies unless it's screaming at us - in pain or in exhaustion, for example. But it's important to listen to the more subtle messages our bodies give us every day, to help prevent getting to the point of pain. Author Anne Bérubé, who wrote the book "Be Feel Think Do" shows us some easy ways to start paying attention to our bodies - the key, she says, is in the palm of your hand.