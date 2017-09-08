Rihanna's Brand-New Fenty Beauty Is The Makeup Line We Need Right Now

Rihanna arrives to the Fenty by Rihanna Launch at the Duggal Greenhouse on September 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)

Shimmer, highlight and glow are the key elements of 'The Fenty Face', a.k.a. the inspiration behind Rihanna's debut makeup collection, which launches Friday.

The superstar's brand-new Fenty Beauty line consists of 91 products designed for all skin types and tones, including 40 different shades of 'Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation'. The collection also features 30 'Match Stix Skinsticks' for contouring, correcting, concealing and highlighting, six 'Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters' for face and eyes, an 'Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper' and a 'Gloss Bomb' lip gloss.

The complexion-focused range was inspired by the star's own approach to beauty, dubbed 'The Fenty Face.'

"The Fenty Face was created for women of all skin tones, of all personalities," said Rihanna in a statement. "These steps are key to starting your makeup, no matter the look you're going for. This is where the fun begins."

THE FAMILY. Get yours on FentyBeauty.com at Midnight tonight! @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

The 'Fenty Face' can be achieved by starting with the soft matte foundation to eliminate unwanted shine, layering on highlighter for a precise glow and finishing off by blotting as needed.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, which was created in partnership with Kendo Brands, launches on September 8 at Sephora, Sephora.com and FentyBeauty.com.