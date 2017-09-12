Avril Lavigne Proves Exes Can Be Friends With Nickelback Performance

ADVERTISEMENT

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger will forever be one of Canada's most bizarre, but iconic couples. Although the two split after two years of marriage, they're easily proving that exes can be friends, considering the former couple recently reunited for an "impromptu" performance in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, the "Complicated" singer shared a clip of herself singing "Rockstar" on stage with Kroeger and his band Nickelback.

"Good to be back on stage! Feeling excited, happy and grateful," Lavigne wrote in the caption.

Impromptu performance of "Rockstar" with @nickelback last night in Los Angeles. Good to be back on stage! Feeling excited, happy and grateful. #feedthemachinetour #family A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Nickelback returned the favour by sharing a group photo on their own Instagram page and thanking Lavigne for performing with them at the Greek Theatre.

When we say "you never know who will join us for 'Rockstar' karaoke"... we mean it. Thank you @avrillavigne and Los Angeles for an amazing night! #FeedTheMachineTour #NBCA A post shared by Nickelback (@nickelback) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

It's clear Lavigne and Kroeger are major #exgoals, but we shouldn't be surprised by this. After all, the two broke up amicably back in 2015.

At the time, the 32-year-old singer addressed her separation with Kroeger on Instagram, sharing a sweet throwback of the two of them looking very happy and in love.

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Sep 2, 2015 at 11:53am PDT

"Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments," she wrote. "We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other."

Additionally, Lavigne has continued to support her ex-husband's career, even after their split. Back in June, she promoted Nickelback's latest album, "Feed the Machine," by sharing the cover art on social media.

The new @nickelback is out today!! #FeedTheMachine http://smarturl.it/FeedTheMachine A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

And if that's not enough, Lavigne even brought Kroeger as her date to the 2016 Juno Awards.

Opening up to Etalk about their close friendship, she said, "We started working together in the studio, and we do still work together, and we've maintained our friendship like we love each other deeply. And that's something we want to keep, and that's important to us."

Recording artists Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger arrive at the 2016 Juno Awards on April 3, 2016 in Calgary, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

According to Perez Hilton, Lavigne's reunion with Kroeger at Nickelback's concert is the first time she's performed on stage in three years. Considering this, it makes sense that she would mark her return with someone she loves and trusts.

Maintaining a close relationship with your ex — let alone a lasting one — is hard work, which is why Lavigne and Kroeger should be commended for their efforts.

Chavril, forever!