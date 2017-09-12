ADVERTISEMENT

Claire Foy stepped out with co-star Andrew Garfield for the world premiere of their latest film "Breathe" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

The actress, who is known for playing a young Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's "The Crown," was almost unrecognizable as she walked the TIFF red carpet and attended the film's after-party at Toronto's RBC House.

Claire Foy attends the 'Breathe' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/WireImage)

We're used to seeing the 33-year-old with lightened hair, which is why we were surprised to see her switch back to dark-brown locks and wear it in a sleek up do for TIFF.

For reference, here's what Foy looks like in her new film "Breathe."

Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield in 'Breathe.'

Regardless, Foy looked like a '90s dream decked out in a spaghetti strapped blue velvet dress as she posed for photographers at the film festival. Wearing her hair au natural, we couldn't help but notice that the actress looks strikingly similar to "Gilmore Girls" alum Alexis Bledel, who is just as ageless as Foy.

Claire Foy at the 'Breathe' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"Breathe" is Andy Serkis' directorial debut and tells the story of real-life couple Robin and Diana Cavendish, played by Garfield and Foy. The couple fought for disability rights in the 1960s after Robin got polio and became paralyzed from the neck down.

Following the film's premiere at Toronto's Roy Thompson Hall, the stars, along with director Serkis, attended an exclusive after-party hosted by RBC House.

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy attend the RBC hosted 'Breathe' cocktail party at RBC House.

Andy Serkis attends the RBC hosted 'Breathe' cocktail party at RBC House.

Both Garfield and Foy arrived at the event together and happily posed for photographers before heading inside the venue to celebrate their film. Naturally, their arrival drew crowds of fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the actors.

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy at RBC House during the Toronto Film Festival 2017. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images for RBC)

RBC House has hosted a slew of exclusive premiere parties for celebrities throughout TIFF. Over the weekend, Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams and director Haifaa Al-Mansour attended a soiree at the venue for their film "Mary Shelley," while Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, and director Sebastian Lelio attended a private event for their film "Disobedience."

(L-R) Haifaa Al Mansour, Maisie Williams, Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth, Bel Powley at the RBC hosted 'Mary Shelley' cocktail party at RBC House.

(L-R) Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, and Rachel Weisz at the 'Disobedience' cocktail party hosted by RBC House.

Also on HuffPost: