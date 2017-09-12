Florida Cops Have Perked Up The Whole State With This Selfie

The officer on the right is single, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Forget gators. Cougars are the most dangerous predators in Florida following Hurricane Irma.

The Gainesville Police Department learned that quickly on Tuesday when a photo of three of its officers was flooded by women begging to be arrested.

"Pretty sure with those roaming around, I'd happily commit a felony or four," one user wrote. "So, looks like my next vacation will be spent in Gainesville rolling through stop signs and driving with a tail light out every evening until I've been pulled over by the entire night shift," another said.

And those are just the PG-rated comments. The others you'll have to peruse yourself. Some even made the chief blush, according to the department's updated post.

The force also promises to shoot a calendar and use all proceeds to help with the hurricane recovery in Florida. It's so nice to see officers fulfilling their duty to the public.

