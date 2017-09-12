Jimmy Kimmel’s Baby Boy Makes 1st Appearance Since Open-Heart Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Kimmel's baby boy is on the mend! Five months after undergoing open-heart surgery due to a rare condition, Billy Kimmel made his first public appearance with his parents in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney brought Billy and his three-year-old sister Jane to the L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade charity event, which raises money for childhood cancer research. The family of four looked happy as ever as they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

#JimmyKimmel's 5-month-old Billy, who underwent open heart surgery, has made his red carpet debut alongside his family. ❤️ |📷: Vivien Killilea/Getty A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

The proud papa also shared a sweet photo of him and his son "drooling" over a rack of meat held by chef Adam Perry Lang.

Billy and I drooling over what @adamperrylang made @alexslemonade @lalovesalexs A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Kimmel's son was born on April 21, 2017 with a rare heart condition known as tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, meaning his son was born with holes in his heart. As a result, Billy had to have emergency open-heart surgery just days after his birth.

To say this news came as a surprise to Kimmel and his wife is an understatement. In an emotional monologue back in May, Kimmel told his viewers, "A very attentive nurse at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] heard a murmur in his heart and noticed he was a bit purple, which is not common. [Nurses] determined he wasn't getting enough oxygen in his blood, either in his heart or lungs ... It's a terrifying thing, you know."

I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers. pic.twitter.com/NL0C3K3Q4E — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2017

Fortunately, Billy's surgery was successful. While he will need additional surgery before he reaches six months old, the infant appears to be doing well.

Back in July, Kimmel shared an adorable update with his fans on Twitter with a sweet photo of Billy smiling at the camera.

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Billy is Kimmel's second child with McNearney, but fourth child in total. The comedian also has two older kids — Katie, 26, and Kevin, 23 — with first wife Gina.

Kimmel isn't the first celebrity to share his child's health scare. Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have previously opened up about their eldest son Noah's cancer diagnosis and recovery.

