All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Joel Dauncey Jailed For Biting Teen's Breast At Green Day Concert

    The 34-year-old man says he doesn't remember the incident.

    09/12/2017 16:37 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Multnomah County Sheriff's Office/AP via CP
    Vancouver resident Joel Dauncey has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after biting a teenage girl.

    PORTLAND, Ore. — A Canadian man who bit a 14-year-old girl on her right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon, last month has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

    Joel Dauncey of Vancouver pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanour harassment of a sexual or intimate body part.

    Court documents say the teen told police she was dancing next to her mother at the Aug. 2 concert when a stranger bit her. She rated the pain as "3'' on a 1-10 scale.

    A woman working at the concert told police that Dauncey had been cut off from buying alcohol. The worker said she witnessed the bite.

    The 34-year-old man told investigators he does not remember the incident.

    The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dauncey made no statement at his sentencing.

    Previously on HuffPost:

    MORE:British ColumbiaEntertainmentGreen DayJoel DaunceyMusicNationalNewssexual assault