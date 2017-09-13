ADVERTISEMENT

Canada Jetlines, a new ultra-low-cost airline, has revealed new details about its summer 2018 launch.

The company announced on Monday it will base its main hubs in Ontario at the Hamilton and Waterloo airports.

The smaller airfields are cheaper to centre operations than at a larger international airport such as Toronto's Pearson International, according to the Financial Post.

The company hasn't revealed definitive prices yet, but president and CEO Stan Gadek told BNN to expect low prices.

"Our target customers are people who want to save money," Gadek said. "People ask me how low are those fares going to be? And I will tell you they will be the same as the cost of a pair of jeans."

The airline will also be offering a promotion when they launch with $10 flights for the first 1,000 tickets sold, the Financial Post reported.

The planes operated by Canada Jetlines won't have different seat classes. The company will offer checking baggage, seat selection, and in-flight food and drinks at an additional fee so that passengers can "select the travel experience they want," according to a news release.

The company will be new competition for WestJet in the cheap flight market.

WestJet has stated it plans to launch its own ultra-low-cost carrier in 2018, CTV News reported. Other potential competitors include Enerjet, which has struggled to get into the market.

NewLeaf, another low-cost carrier, offered $99 tickets on select flights before it was bought by Flair Air.

Canada Jetlines will initially offer flights to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Halifax. The airline has plans to expand to other Canadian cities, the U.S., and Mexico by 2019.

It plans to begin flights on June 1, 2018

Also on HuffPost: