'Outlander' Stars Try Out Couples Therapy

Relationships are hard. Now, factor in a distance of a couple hundred years, time travel, a Highland uprising, a war, and a wife with two husbands, and, well, things can get complicated.

Yep, we're talking about our favourite Highlander husband-and-wife duo, Jamie Frasier and Claire Randall Fraser.

On Sunday, "Outlander" season three premiered, seeing (SPOILER ALERT!) the couple forced apart after Claire returned back to the present day to give birth to her and Jamie's child, and reunite with her other husband, Frank.

Naturally, things are a bit tense between Claire and Frank, who have been apart for two years, but their relationship problems are nothing compared to Claire and Jamie's, who are stuck in different centuries and don't know whether or not they will see each other again. (SPOILER AGAIN: They do.)

So, how does a couple like the Frasers repair their relationship after going through so much turmoil and heartache?

Well, for starters, you put 'em in couples therapy.

MTV's Josh Horowitz played therapist for a day when he sat down with "Outlander" stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe — in character as Jamie and Claire — to see what would happen when they went through a modern-day therapy session.

After "reconnecting after a long time apart," the couple try to work through their many issues, which, admittedly, most of us can't relate to.

Watch what happens in the video above!

