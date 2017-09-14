All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Arnold Chan, Liberal MP, Dies After Battle With Cancer

    He was 50.

    09/14/2017 10:50 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    The Canadian Press
    Liberal MP Arnold Chan appears at an event with Justin Trudeau at his campaign office on May 21, 2014.

    Liberal MP Arnold Chan has died after a struggle with cancer.

    He was 50.

    Liberal MP Judy Sgro announced the news at a committee meeting in Ottawa Thursday.

    Chan's wife Jean Yip released a statement following news of his death.

    "He was beloved by his entire family: his three sons, Nathaniel, Ethan, and Theodore, his parents Anthony and Sandra, and his brother, Kevin," she said.

    Fellow Liberal MPs took to Twitter to share their condolences:

    In June, Chan made an emotional speech in the House of Commons describing his battle with illness and pleading with his colleagues for more civility in Parliament.

    "Use your head, but follow your heart," he told MPs during his remarks. "It is as simple as that."

    With a file from The Canadian Press

