Liberal MP Arnold Chan appears at an event with Justin Trudeau at his campaign office on May 21, 2014.

Liberal MP Arnold Chan has died after a struggle with cancer.

He was 50.

Liberal MP Judy Sgro announced the news at a committee meeting in Ottawa Thursday.

Chan's wife Jean Yip released a statement following news of his death.

"He was beloved by his entire family: his three sons, Nathaniel, Ethan, and Theodore, his parents Anthony and Sandra, and his brother, Kevin," she said.

Fellow Liberal MPs took to Twitter to share their condolences:

Our caucus, parliament, and country will all miss Arnold Chan, and our thoughts are with his family. "Use your head but follow your heart." — Nate Erskine-Smith (@beynate) September 14, 2017

I will miss my friend and Team #ScarbTO colleague @ArnoldChanLib. He was here for all the right reasons. My love to Jean and his family. pic.twitter.com/ELOVe9Zmln — Salma Zahid (@SalmaZahid15) September 14, 2017

Devastating. ArnoldChanLib was the best of the best in politics. He reminded us why what we do matters. Love to his family & all his friends https://t.co/ZvZ84HzdZp — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) September 14, 2017

In June, Chan made an emotional speech in the House of Commons describing his battle with illness and pleading with his colleagues for more civility in Parliament.

"Use your head, but follow your heart," he told MPs during his remarks. "It is as simple as that."​

With a file from The Canadian Press