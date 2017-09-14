All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    North Korea Launches Unidentified Missile From Airport: South Korean Military

    This is on the heels of North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test last week.

    09/14/2017 19:07 EDT | Updated 7 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    AFP
    Photo North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) taken on Aug. 29, 2017, showing its intermediate-range strategic ballistic rocket from an undisclosed location near Pyongyang.

    SEOUL, Republic Of Korea — South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3.

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.

    The North last month used the airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared as a "meaningful prelude" to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.

    South Korea's Defence Ministry says the country's military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North's launch.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.

    This is a developing story. More to Come.

    Also On HuffPost:

    North Korea 'Hydrogen Bomb' Test

    MORE:CanadadefenceInternationalmissileNewsNorth KoreapyongyangrocketSouth KoreaUnited States