All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Saint-Honore Mayor Calls Police After 5th Hateful Graffiti Incident

    Bruno Tremblay says he decided to file a complaint with Quebec provincial police.

    09/14/2017 08:20 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Creative Commons/Dany Caron
    An aerial view of Saint-Honore, Que. is shown.

    SAINT-HONORÉ, Que. — The mayor of small Quebec town says he's called the police after a fifth incident of hateful graffiti in his town.

    Someone wrote "white town" in French in red paint on the welcome sign for the town of Saint-Honore, in the Saguenay region located a few hundred kilometres north of Quebec City.

    Saint-Honore Mayor Bruno Tremblay says he decided to file a complaint with Quebec provincial police, given Wednesday's incident is the fifth in recent weeks.

    In July, someone attached a sign reading "Saguenay, white city," under one for the Saguenay cemetery before it was taken down by town authorities.

    A few days earlier, the Islamic association in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region had announced it was revisiting a plan to have a Muslim cemetery inside the Catholic burial ground.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:NewsQuebecQuebec Muslim cemeteryquebec racismSaguenaySaint-Honore