    • BUSINESS

    Facebook Artificial Intelligence Lab To Open In Montreal

    The partnership will allow for talented researchers to stay in Canada, the lab's chief says.

    09/15/2017 12:26 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Stephen Lam / Reuters
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on stage during a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. Facebook is opening an A.I. lab in Montreal.

    MONTREAL — Facebook is launching an artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal.

    The social media giant says it will be headed by Joelle Pineau of McGill University's computer science department.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on hand for the announcement along with Montreal's mayor and Quebec's innovation minister.

    Pineau says the new partnership will allow for talented researchers to stay put in Canada.

    The Montreal lab will employ 10 researchers at launch with the aim of tripling that number in the coming year.

    The city has quickly developed a concentration of expertise in the area of artificial intelligence.

