Happy 33rd Birthday Prince Harry!

Our favourite red-haired prince turns 33 on September 15, 2017, and we can't think of a better time than now to show some appreciation for how much he's come into his own over the years.

Prince Harry (full name: Henry Charles Albert David, a.k.a. Prince Henry of Wales) has had his share of missteps and youthful foibles, but now solidly in his 30s, he's been demonstrating again and again that he's officially a grownup.

Between talking candidly about his struggles after his mother Princess Diana's death to creating the global phenomenon of the Invictus Games — and of course, finding what appears to be his true love — Harry is now a full-fledged man, using his esteemed position to help others, and yes, often entertain us in the process.

We also have a sneaking suspicion that the recent uptick in attraction to gingers could have something to do with him (and not just Ed Sheeran).

Happy birthday, Spike!