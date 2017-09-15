Ontario Provincial Police to help in the search for Louka Fredette and Ugo Fredette

ADVERTISEMENT

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say the father of a six-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert is still at large and may now be in Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sgt. Carol Dionne says they were tipped by their Quebec counterparts that the suspect was potentially in the eastern Ontario area.

Quebec provincial police said earlier they had asked the Ontario force to help look for Ugo Fredette, 41, and his son, Louka Fredette, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert after disappearing Thursday afternoon.

Dionne would not confirm reports that the father's car had been spotted in the Napanee area.

Quebec police have said Fredette was seen in a motel in northwestern Quebec and then in a town 400 kilometres further south.

However, they did not know if the boy was with his father in either location.

Authorities were looking for a Honda CRV with X78 BSL Quebec plates.

"We've had a broadcast to our officers since this was started and of course in Napanee even more so now,'' Dionne said. "They're doing an active search for him in that area.''

Quebec provincial police officers check a for evidence in Lachute, Que. on Sept. 15 , 2017.

Police forensic investigators enter a home in Saint-Eustache, Que. on Sept. 15, 2017.

A Quebec provincial police officer searches the side of a road for clues into the disappearance of a man and a young boy in Lachute, Que. on Sept. 15 , 2017

Forensic teams initially inspected a white Ford F250 pickup truck that was abandoned in Lachute, northwest of Montreal. Police then found an abandoned grey Jeep Cherokee they believe Fredette had been driving.

The boy's mother and Fredette's wife, Veronique Barbe, was found dead in a home in Saint-Eustache. Barbe had four children, including three before her relationship with Fredette, police said. A sign for a home daycare she operated was prominently displayed as forensic teams milled about in front of the residence.

Ugo Fredette worked on a documentary about Cedrika Provencher, who was nine years old when she disappeared from her home in Trois-Rivieres 10 years ago. Her remains were found in a wooded area in December 2015.

I appeal to your father's heart, do not commit the irremediable. Henri Provencher

Her grandfather, Henri Provencher, who runs the Cedrika Provencher Foundation, posted an appeal on Facebook urging Fredette to turn over his son to police.

"I appeal to your father's heart, do not commit the irremediable," Provencher said. "Thank you for acting as a responsible father Ugo. Think of your child."

Pina Arcamone, director of the Missing Children's Network, says the Amber Alert program has been successful each time its been used since May 2003.

"In each of these cases, all the children to date were recovered within hours of the deployment of the Amber Alert," Arcamone said. "And we're really hoping that with Louka, we can continue this track record."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Also on HuffPost: