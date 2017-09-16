All Sections
    • LIVING

    #BeccaToldMeTo: Rebecca Schofield, N.B. Teen With Terminal Cancer Inspires String Of Good Deeds

    New Brunswick Premier, Prime Minister Trudeau have showed their support for the 18-year-old.

    09/16/2017 14:17 EDT | Updated 20 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Becca's Battle with Butterscotch/Facebook
    New Brunswick teen Rebecca Schofield has inspired a string of good deeds across Canada. Her home province has declared the third Saturday of September "Becca Schofield Day."

    RIVERVIEW, N.B. — A teenager with terminal cancer whose "bucket-list" wish has inspired good deeds across the globe is being recognized in her native New Brunswick with an official day in her honour.

    Rebecca Schofield, an 18-year-old who lives in Riverview, N.B., learned her years-long battle with brain cancer had taken a turn for the worse last December, with doctors giving her only months to live.

    "I felt like someone punched me in the stomach and I couldn't breathe," she told Global News back in December.

    As part of her bucket list, Schofield put out a call to her Facebook followers asking them to perform random acts of kindness under the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

    Schofield's request took off on social media, with hundreds of people committing altruistic acts in her name as part of a worldwide campaign that has attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The New Brunswick government has declared the third Saturday of September "Becca Schofield Day," which will include a day of events being hosted in her honour, with all of the proceeds going to three charities chosen by the teenager.

    "To know that I get this day and it's not just my day, it's a day to celebrate the people that we can be and the people that we should be — it just warms my heart to know that we have a day like that where we can come together as a community," Schofield told CBC News.

    The acts of kindness have ranged from a girl's soccer team bringing freezies to their opponents, firefighters in Becca's hometown running a charity car wash, to one woman making and donating 750 finger puppets to a children's hospital.

    Dozens of people have been posting their acts of kindness and sending their good wishes to Schofield on her Facebook page.

    Officials say the theme is a "sea of blue" and have asked attendees to wear Schofield's favourite colour as part of today's inaugural celebration.

    —With files from Global News and HuffPost Canada.

