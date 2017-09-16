New Brunswick teen Rebecca Schofield has inspired a string of good deeds across Canada. Her home province has declared the third Saturday of September "Becca Schofield Day."

RIVERVIEW, N.B. — A teenager with terminal cancer whose "bucket-list" wish has inspired good deeds across the globe is being recognized in her native New Brunswick with an official day in her honour.

Rebecca Schofield, an 18-year-old who lives in Riverview, N.B., learned her years-long battle with brain cancer had taken a turn for the worse last December, with doctors giving her only months to live.

"I felt like someone punched me in the stomach and I couldn't breathe," she told Global News back in December.

As part of her bucket list, Schofield put out a call to her Facebook followers asking them to perform random acts of kindness under the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

Acts of kindness can be simple and free. What will yours be? 🙂#BeccaToldMeTo pic.twitter.com/ogMgiF6OC6 — Town of Riverview (@TownofRiverview) September 16, 2017

It's my pleasure to recognize Rebecca Schofield for her bravery, volunteerism & inspiring commitment to community. #Beccatoldmeto pic.twitter.com/WPSlfrDKJV — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2017

Schofield's request took off on social media, with hundreds of people committing altruistic acts in her name as part of a worldwide campaign that has attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The New Brunswick government has declared the third Saturday of September "Becca Schofield Day," which will include a day of events being hosted in her honour, with all of the proceeds going to three charities chosen by the teenager.

"To know that I get this day and it's not just my day, it's a day to celebrate the people that we can be and the people that we should be — it just warms my heart to know that we have a day like that where we can come together as a community," Schofield told CBC News.

The acts of kindness have ranged from a girl's soccer team bringing freezies to their opponents, firefighters in Becca's hometown running a charity car wash, to one woman making and donating 750 finger puppets to a children's hospital.

Dozens of people have been posting their acts of kindness and sending their good wishes to Schofield on her Facebook page.

Officials say the theme is a "sea of blue" and have asked attendees to wear Schofield's favourite colour as part of today's inaugural celebration.

—With files from Global News and HuffPost Canada.

