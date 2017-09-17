All Sections
    STYLE

    Jane Fonda's Emmys 2017 Red Carpet Look Is A Master Class In Style

    We're taking notes.

    09/18/2017 00:00 EDT | Updated 26 minutes ago
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Jane Fonda at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Jane Fonda. Emmys. Her look. Her dress. We're having trouble forming a complete sentence. It was that good.

    Let's just take a peek, shall we?

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Jane Fonda attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    The legendary 79-year-old actor stepped out Sunday night in a hot-pink, belted Brandon Maxwell gown with flared sleeves and a dramatic train. Here's that train in action:

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Jane Fonda attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    The "Grace and Frankie" star paired her gown with silver pointed-toe heels and more than $2.4 million worth of jewels, according to People.

    Mike Blake / Reuters
    (Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters)

    Fonda went for a striking hairstyle too, wearing it in a polished long, wrapped ponytail with a strong bang. Her makeup look was classic — long lashes and dark liner, with a pink lip to match her dress.

    Getty Images
    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Jane Fonda attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    We are still processing the absolute drama of this look. But to top it off, Fonda had on onstage reunion with her former "9 to 5" co-stars, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, and it was epic.

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Actors Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    "In 1980, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Fonda said, making reference to the movie's character, Franklin Hart Jr.

    "And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Tomlin finished, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Any questions?

