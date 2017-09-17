Elisabeth Moss and Margaret Atwood with cast and crew of 'The Handmaid's Tale' accept the Outstanding Drama Series award during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

On a night filled with references to changing times and difficult political climates, the TV show based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian fiction novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," took home the Outstanding Drama Series award at the 2017 Emmy awards.

The book was developed into a 10-part series by streaming service Hulu and shot in Toronto, with Atwood giving it her blessing as a consulting producer, as well as making a cameo appearance in the pilot episode.

"I'm very impressed with what they've been doing. Like, really impressed,'' she told the Canadian Press before the show aired.

Atwood's work apparently had an impact on many people, as each winner from the show (it garnered five major Emmys on Sunday night, as well as more in a ceremony the previous week) mentioned her influence on their work.

To Margaret Atwood, who scared the living crap out of me when I was in college.

"To Margaret Atwood, who scared the living crap out of me when I was in college," said writer Bruce Miller as a dedication in his acceptance speech, expressing what so many readers have felt when they first encounter Atwood's totalitarian society which views women as little more than wombs.

The series has struck a nerve in this current political climate, with Atwood herself writing in the New York Times, "Is 'The Handmaid's Tale' a prediction? ... No, it isn't a prediction, because predicting the future isn't really possible: There are too many variables and unforeseen possibilities. Let's say it's an antiprediction: If this future can be described in detail, maybe it won't happen. But such wishful thinking cannot be depended on either."

Performers pose as Handmaids to promote the new series 'The Handmaid's Tale' at the Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books at USC on April 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Tara Ziemba/Getty Images,)

We mean, do you think it was a coincidence Atwood chose to wear red to the Emmys?

Margaret Atwood attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

And then there was the standing ovation from the crowd when she appeared onstage for the series' win.

Whether it's out of pure appreciation for her brilliance or terror, or a combination of both, it's amazing to see Atwood celebrated in this manner, on such a widespread scale.

And perhaps most importantly, it's significant for people to be reading and watching what she's written — and hopefully learning from it.