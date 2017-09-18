All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Boeing-Canada Dispute Ramps Up: Trudeau Says Won't Do Business With Company 'Trying To Sue Us'

    The government may walk away from a deal to buy 18 Super Hornet fighter jets.

    09/18/2017 13:56 EDT | Updated 25 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Brian Snyder/Reuters
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence, R.I., July 14, 2017.

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dropping the gloves in his fight with Boeing, saying his government won't do business with a company that is busy attacking Canadian industry and trying to put aerospace employees out of work.

    The comments represent the strongest yet against the U.S. aerospace giant since Boeing launched a trade dispute with Montreal-based rival Bombardier earlier this year.

    They also leave little doubt the Liberals are serious about walking away from a plan to purchase 18 interim Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing if the company doesn't stand down.

    The prime minister also appears to have left open the door of excluding Super Hornets from a future competition to replace Canada's aging CF-18s.

    Trudeau made the comments today during an appearance with British Prime Minister Theresa May, who says Canada and the U.K. will work together to defend Bombardier, which has a factory in Northern Ireland.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May walk in the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during a visit on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

    Boeing has accused of Bombardier of selling its CSeries passenger jets to a U.S. airline at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies, and says the case affects its long-term economic health.

    The U.S. Commerce Department is currently investigating the complaint, and is expected to release its preliminary findings next week

