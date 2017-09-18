All Sections
    How Chris Hammell Of Toronto's Town Barber Succeeded With A No-Bullsh*t Approach To Business

    Don't ask him about cocktail bars in salons.

    09/19/2017 08:58 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago

    Chris Hammell, owner of Toronto's Town Barber, has a no-frills attitude when it comes to running his barber shop.

    "Everybody is trying to find that next thing," he says in the video above. "It's like having a cocktail bar as your focus and this mystique of a barber shop while you're walking through. F*ck that. I don't need booze to sell my haircuts."

    And that's exactly what he's done — sold haircuts and made a successful career out of doing it. Town Barber now has nine barbers, two apprentices and two counter guys. On top of that, Hammell is in the process of opening a second shop in Toronto.

    HuffPost Canada

    It's a far cry from his early days in business when he used to sleep on the shop's floor and use his earning from cutting hair in the day to buy materials for renovating the shop at night.

    "Town Barber started out of necessity and desperation," he says. "I had to jump in and go all in and make my own shop."

    The tireless work is not for nothing — running a barber shop is a labour of love for Hammell.

    HuffPost Canada

    "I love working. I love working hard. I love feeling exhausted at the end of the day so I can actually sleep and put my mind at ease."

    His piece of advice for people who want to do what he does: "Work your ass off and don't let anybody tell you you can't do something."

    Learn more about Chris Hammell in the video above and watch more Young Money here.

