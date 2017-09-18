ADVERTISEMENT

All the stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night. But no one looked quite as stunning on the red carpet as Robin Wright and her lookalike daughter, Dylan Penn, who had us seeing double.

The resemblance between the duo was uncanny as they posed for pictures together. Despite the 25-year age difference, the two looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. Wright, 51, wore a sparkling, strapless dress by Thierry Mugler, which complemented her 26-year-old daughter's black lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

Dylan Penn (L) and her mom, Robin Wright, attend the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Besides their outfits, the two were matching in almost every respect, from their stature to their big smiles and wavy blond locks. Wright also looked particularly ageless standing beside her gorgeous mini-me.

Robin Wright (L) and Dylan Penn pose for a photo at the 2017 Emmys.

Penn is the eldest child of Wright and her ex-husband, Sean Penn. The former couple also has a 24-year-old son named Hopper who, coincidentally, looks just like dad.

These two.. A post shared by Robin Wright (@robingwright) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Wright and her daughter have always looked alike, and the proof is in their past red carpet appearances and their Instagram pages. Take a look for yourself:

Mama no need no filta 💅🏻 A post shared by DP (@dylanfpenn) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

A post shared by DP (@dylanfpenn) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

A post shared by Robin Wright (@robingwright) on Nov 3, 2015 at 11:04am PST

But what's even more remarkable is how much Penn looks like Wright when she was in her twenties, Cosmopolitan notes. Here's Wright at age 29:

Robin Wright in 'The Crossing Guard' (1995).

And here's Penn at 26:

Dylan Penn at the 2017 Emmys.

Insane, right?!

Unsurprisingly, good genes aren't the only thing Penn inherited from her famous mom. The 26-year-old also has Wright's passion for acting and has appeared in a few minor film roles. She is also a model and is represented by Premier Model Management in L.A.

Wright and her daughter are definitely one of our favourite celebrity lookalikes, but they aren't the only ones. Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava, are also spitting images of each other, as is Bette Midler and her daughter, Sophie.

