Eva Mendes Reveals How She And Ryan Gosling Are Raising Their Kids Cuban

Eva Mendes is notoriously private about her home life, but in a new interview, the 43-year-old revealed how she's raising her daughters in a Cuban household.

"Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It's really cute. She's definitely bilingual, and it's really important for us to make sure that she's not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture," Mendes told People Chica.

The actress-turned-fashion designer has two daughters with longtime partner and Canadian gem Ryan Gosling. Esmeralda is three years old and Amada is one.

Mendes, who was born in Miami but raised in Los Angeles, says her Cuban parents are also helping to teach her children about Latin culture.

"My mom, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it is easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we're always listening to Cuban music," she said. "It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn't have it any other way.

"My dad, who has been here for 45 years and still doesn't speak English, is a real asset. It's so cool because now that I'm trying to make sure that my girls speak Spanish, it's like, 'Ok, Dad, take them,' because I know that all they're going to speak with him is Spanish."

Eva Mendes celebrating the New York & Company store opening at Dadeland Mall in Miami on March 16, 2017.

Mendes has always been adamant about passing on her Latin heritage down to her kids. In fact, that's why she and Gosling chose the Spanish name Amada for both their girls (Amada is also Esmeralda's middle name).

When Esmeralda was born in 2014, Mendes revealed, "Amada was my grandmother's name. It means 'beloved' in Spanish."

Interestingly, Mendes used to be vocal about not wanting kids, but now that her girls are here, family has become her number one priority. Back in March, the actress revealed she actually prefers to hang out with her daughters than make public appearances with her beau.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," she previously told Shape magazine. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at the premiere of 'The Place Beyond The Pines' at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival.

Mendes hasn't revealed whether or not her daughters are learning French or if she and Gosling will introduce them to Canadian culture, such as hockey, poutine or The Tragically Hip. However, considering how fondly Gosling speaks of his home country, it's safe to say the girls will get to know their Canuck roots sooner rather than later.

