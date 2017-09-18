Hurricane Maria has "rapidly" intensified into a major hurricane and will likely begin pounding populated areas Monday afternoon or evening, the National Hurricane Center warned.

Forecasters reported Monday evening that Maria had grown into a Category 5 hurricane moving west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of about 209 km/h.

The storm is "extremely dangerous," according to the NHC, and on Monday evening will likely pass near Dominica.

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Irma began carving a path of destruction across the Caribbean, several islands in the region are bracing for Maria to take its toll in the next two days as it gains strength.