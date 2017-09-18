ADVERTISEMENT

Admit it, we're all on the hunt for the perfect selfie -- constantly searching for the right light, height and camera angle. On a trip to Niagara Falls, Canada, that endeavor becomes even more important because you know that a waterfall selfie is sure to become a viral sensation.

The jaw-dropping, naturally wondrous beauty of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls has made it one of the most hashtagged destinations in the world, racking up millions of posts and likes a year. From finding unique angles to capturing unique locations, here's what you need to know to capture the perfect #NiagaraFallsSelfie, presented in partnership with Ontario Tourism and Niagara Falls Tourism.

Don't Just Focus On Yourself

While we know our supermodel good looks is art in and of itself, there's something to be said for modesty. In other words: don't hog the spotlight. If you're dead center in the frame of your Niagara Falls post, how will anyone recognize the wondrous backdrop? The leading lines you'll get if you stage yourself just a little off to the side will be the thing that sets your pic apart from the pack.

Try finding your right angle at the Botanical Gardens and the Butterfly Conservatory. Colourful flowers and exotic insects will only add to the most-liked Instagram picture in your feed.

Get Above Ground Level

Taking in the Canadian Horseshoe Falls from the main terrace is a given, but don't just stick to the standard, no matter how gorgeous it may be. Hitching a ride on the Aerocar will lift you above the gorge and across the Niagara River whirlpool, letting you literally take your selfie to new heights. Hopping aboard a tour will frame a perfectly picturesque, sky-high selfie.

Fun Beside the Falls

The natural wonder is just one of the big draws in Niagara Falls. On top of snapping your selfie by the water, show your followers the rest of the fun the area has to offer by stopping at Clifton Hill. Check out the enviable up-top view from the 175 foot Skywheel, or take a pre-historic pic with a T-Rex at the family-friendly Dinosaur Adventure mini golf course. There's plenty of street fun on the promenade.

Switch Up Those Angles

You're not going to be the only person hash-tagging your Niagara Falls adventure, so how do you stick out from the crowd? Maybe try using a selfie stick to rise above the crowds. A well-framed, horizontal side-view of Horseshoe Falls can also lead to a fantastic, panoramic group shot.

Better yet, show a brave face and snap a pic before you zoom 70 km/h towards the Canadian Horseshoe Falls on the MistRider Zipline. It's the most astonishing vantage point in the surrounding area -- not to mention, the most thrilling adventure.

Get Up Close And Personal

The truth is, a lot of people come out of Niagara Falls with the same kind of smiley shot. While there's nothing wrong with that, consider making your memento more memorable. Expert tip: Get as close to the action as you can. Getting soaked on a Hornblower Boat Cruise is a great way to capture those candid moments. You'll even get to wear one of those high-fashion rain slickers.

Don't Settle For A Sub-Standard Selfie

While you'll no doubt find a bunch of people putting their phones up in the air to pose for a pic in this epic destination, you may still feel self-conscious about your selfie game. Thing is, you don't want to rush the process and get a sub-standard shot. Take the time to find your pose so you look good in the moment. You will feel better in the long run. Your memories of Niagara Falls, as well as your selfies, should last a lifetime.

Charge your phone, pack that selfie stick and book your trip to Niagara Falls right now. Adventure and stunning pics await.