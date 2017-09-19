All Sections
    • PARENTS

    Baby Halloween Costumes That Will Make You LOL

    These are frighteningly cute.

    09/19/2017 15:14 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Let's be real — the best part about being a new parent at Halloween is dressing up your baby in any costume you like! Because let's face it, no matter how much they squirm, they won't have a clue what they're wearing anyway.

    To kick off the Halloween season, we've rounded up 15 baby costumes that will make you LOL. Whether you're laughing at the costume itself or the expression on the baby's face, these photos will never leave you without a smile.

    Pubert Addams


    A post shared by Alauna Marie (@alauna.vitz) on

    Tootsie Roll


    A post shared by Seulki Song (@lovely_sk1008) on

    King Kong


    Bruno Mars


    A post shared by Regina (@trulyblssd1) on

    A hot dog


    A post shared by MADE IN RUSSIA ૐ (@herssshey) on

    Poison Ivy


    Gus Gus from "Cinderella"


    A post shared by Regina Rosario (@__gina) on

    Sushi


    A post shared by Johnny Tea (@johnny_tea_) on

    Old lady


    A post shared by Ingz (@befitwithivi) on

    Russell from "Up"


    A post shared by Jaden Jamora (@jadenjamora) on

    Dinosaur


    Ace Ventura


    A post shared by Kelly Chabala (@chaballin) on

    Lobster


    A post shared by Seulki Song (@lovely_sk1008) on

    Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World"


    A duck


    A post shared by Min Peng (@mpeng001) on

