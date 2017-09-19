ADVERTISEMENT

Let's be real — the best part about being a new parent at Halloween is dressing up your baby in any costume you like! Because let's face it, no matter how much they squirm, they won't have a clue what they're wearing anyway.

To kick off the Halloween season, we've rounded up 15 baby costumes that will make you LOL. Whether you're laughing at the costume itself or the expression on the baby's face, these photos will never leave you without a smile.

Pubert Addams

A post shared by Alauna Marie (@alauna.vitz) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:17pm PDT

Tootsie Roll

A post shared by Seulki Song (@lovely_sk1008) on Oct 31, 2016 at 6:33am PDT

King Kong

A post shared by Lauren Koster (@laurenkostercreative) on Oct 27, 2016 at 5:30am PDT

Bruno Mars

A post shared by Regina (@trulyblssd1) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:04pm PDT

A hot dog

A post shared by MADE IN RUSSIA ૐ (@herssshey) on Nov 28, 2016 at 8:18am PST

Poison Ivy

A post shared by 💕 Scarlett 💕 (@babyscarlett_t) on Oct 29, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

Gus Gus from "Cinderella"

A post shared by Regina Rosario (@__gina) on Oct 29, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

Sushi

A post shared by Johnny Tea (@johnny_tea_) on Nov 2, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

Old lady

A post shared by Ingz (@befitwithivi) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:45pm PDT

Russell from "Up"

A post shared by Jaden Jamora (@jadenjamora) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Dinosaur

A post shared by Jocelyn Chan Myers (@lovechockynyc) on Nov 2, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

Ace Ventura

A post shared by Kelly Chabala (@chaballin) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:03pm PDT

Lobster

A post shared by Seulki Song (@lovely_sk1008) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:39am PDT

Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World"

A post shared by WildBlueLittles (@wildbluelittles) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

A duck

A post shared by Min Peng (@mpeng001) on Oct 31, 2016 at 6:52pm PDT

