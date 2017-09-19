Let's be real — the best part about being a new parent at Halloween is dressing up your baby in any costume you like! Because let's face it, no matter how much they squirm, they won't have a clue what they're wearing anyway.
To kick off the Halloween season, we've rounded up 15 baby costumes that will make you LOL. Whether you're laughing at the costume itself or the expression on the baby's face, these photos will never leave you without a smile.
Pubert Addams
Tootsie Roll
King Kong
Bruno Mars
A hot dog
Poison Ivy
Gus Gus from "Cinderella"
Sushi
Old lady
Russell from "Up"
Dinosaur
Ace Ventura
Lobster
Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World"
A duck
