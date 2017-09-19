Fenty Beauty Even Has Shades For People With Albinism

ADVERTISEMENT

Fenty Beauty is getting all kinds of praise for being inclusive thanks to its 40 shades of foundation, particularly among those with dark skin tones who have a hard time finding a brand that represents them. But now women with albinism are sharing their reviews of the beauty line to prove just how revolutionary the brand really is.

Albinism is a relatively rare genetic condition where there is little or no melanin pigment in the skin, hair and eyes, leaving them very pale, according to Mayo Clinic.

Krystal Robertson is a woman from Mississippi who has the disorder and has a hard time finding a foundation that works for her. After trying the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation, she excitedly shared her review on Instagram.

"@fentybeauty I'm freaking out!!! #110 #PerfextMatch 😂💯💯💯 #WhatSkin!!!!" she gushed. "Rethinking all the times I ended up orange 😀😀😀 its a new world great job @badgalriri 😍😍😍😍 #AlbinoMatch 😍💯."

Robertson's photos prove that Fenty's foundation in colour 110 is the perfect match for her skin tone. And as Glamour notes, 110 isn't even the lightest shade available, which is truly remarkable since it proves the brand is true to its word when it preaches inclusiveness.

At the launch of her beauty line earlier this month, Rihanna told reporters that her goal was to represent women of all shades.

"In every product, I was like, 'There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl! There needs to be something for a really pale girl! There needs to be [something for] someone in between!" the 29-year-old said at Sephora in Times Square. "There's so many different shades ... You want people to appreciate the product, and not feel like, 'Oh, that looks cute — but it only looks good on her.'"

Riri clearly impressed Robertson with her line, as the Mississippi native shared another positive review in a private Facebook group. "I had a small freak out today," Robertson wrote. "My neck and face finally match each other ... I'm albino I have no pigment so it be hard to get a nice match... always end up orange."

Rihanna took notice of this and shared a screenshot of the review in her Instagram story.

Robertson isn't the only person with albinism who has praised Fenty Beauty. Frey Prevett, who identifies as non-binary and is from the U.K., also shared a lengthy review on social media saying the beauty line has a "pretty damn good shade range."

After trying out foundation colour 100, which is the brand's lightest shade, they wrote, "This is the first ever foundation I've had that matches the colour of my neck!"

In the comments, Prevett also shared a swatch comparison of other brands' lightest shades. The image showed a stark contrast to Fenty, as many of the other brands were still quite dark (and orange) for Prevett's skin tone.

The fact that Rihanna calls her Fenty line "a new generation of beauty" is so on point, since she is representing people of all colours in a way that no brand has before.

In an interview with PopSugar, Robertson attested to this and even noted how Riri's beauty line has brought people together to celebrate diversity.

"It actually means the world that she not only made diverse shades for all women of colour, but she brought us all together," Robertson told the site. "When I was in Sephora all the women were doing their swatches and complimenting each other — all skin tones — and giving advice."

Way to go, Riri!

