All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Kelly Clarkson Will Host A Star-Studded We Day 2017 In Toronto

    Andre De Grasse, Vanessa Hudgens and George Takei will make appearances.

    09/19/2017 15:20 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Getty Images
    Kelly Clarkson performs at 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show' at Z100 Studio on Sept. 13, 2017 in New York City.

    TORONTO — Kelly Clarkson will host the 10th annual We Day in Toronto.

    Organizers of the Sept. 28 youth-empowerment event say speakers and performers will include Hedley, Vanessa Hudgens and Shawn Hook, Andre De Grasse, Mia Farrow, Ban Ki-Moon, and Lilly Singh.

    Event co-founder Craig Kielburger says We Day is about celebrating "a generation of empowered youth, who have come together in the hope that the world can be better a place."

    Mark Horton via Getty Images
    Penny Oleksiak delivers remarks at We Day Canada at Parliament Hill on July 2, 2017 in Ottawa. She will be appearing at Toronto's We Day event.

    It's connected to an educational program that last year assisted action campaigns that organizers say raised more than $6 million for more than 2,200 local and global causes including hunger, poverty, the environment and bullying.

    Other participants this year include Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Rick Hansen, Gaten Matarazzo, Penny Oleksiak, George Takei, Jacob Tremblay, Alexandre Trudeau and Spencer West.

    We Day Toronto will be broadcast live online on MTV.ca/weday. It airs Nov. 25 on CTV and CTV Two, and again Dec. 18 on MTV.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Kelly Clarksonkelly clarkson we dayLivingWe Daywe day 2017We Day Toronto