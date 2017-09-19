Kelly Clarkson performs at 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show' at Z100 Studio on Sept. 13, 2017 in New York City.

TORONTO — Kelly Clarkson will host the 10th annual We Day in Toronto.

Organizers of the Sept. 28 youth-empowerment event say speakers and performers will include Hedley, Vanessa Hudgens and Shawn Hook, Andre De Grasse, Mia Farrow, Ban Ki-Moon, and Lilly Singh.

Event co-founder Craig Kielburger says We Day is about celebrating "a generation of empowered youth, who have come together in the hope that the world can be better a place."

Penny Oleksiak delivers remarks at We Day Canada at Parliament Hill on July 2, 2017 in Ottawa. She will be appearing at Toronto's We Day event.

It's connected to an educational program that last year assisted action campaigns that organizers say raised more than $6 million for more than 2,200 local and global causes including hunger, poverty, the environment and bullying.

Other participants this year include Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Rick Hansen, Gaten Matarazzo, Penny Oleksiak, George Takei, Jacob Tremblay, Alexandre Trudeau and Spencer West.

We Day Toronto will be broadcast live online on MTV.ca/weday. It airs Nov. 25 on CTV and CTV Two, and again Dec. 18 on MTV.

