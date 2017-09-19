There has been no word from Yvon Lacasse since his car was stolen late Thursday at a rest area in Lachute, Que.

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police continued their search Tuesday for a missing Quebec man whose vehicle was linked to an Amber Alert case last week.

Police are spending a fifth day searching for Yvon Lacasse, 71, along a roughly 100-kilometre stretch of highway between Val-d'Or and Rouyn-Noranda in northwestern Quebec, said Sgt. Marc Tessier.

"We have officers and canine units walking along Highway 117 and others who are visiting homes and businesses,'' Tessier said. "We're looking with a helicopter too.''

Lacasse, of Lachute, Que., hasn't been heard from since his car was stolen late Thursday at a rest area in that town about 80 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The following day, Ontario provincial police found a missing boy involved in an Amber Alert inside Lacasse's stolen vehicle southwest of Renfrew, Ont.

They arrested the child's father, who remains in an Ottawa hospital in a coma, according to his lawyer.

Tessier said police are retracing a route to Rouyn-Noranda, where the father stayed at a motel early Friday.

"We are asking the public to look at their properties,'' Tessier said. "If they had personal surveillance, look at the images, they could be useful.''

The father was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the slaying of the boy's mother, who was found in a home in Saint-Eustache, Que.

Lacasse, 71, is described as bald with brown eyes, five feet, five inches tall, and weighs roughly 100 pounds.

