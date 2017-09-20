Tory MP Gerry Ritz deleted a tweet that referred to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna as a "climate Barbie" and apologized.

OTTAWA — The Liberals have their sights set on Conservative Gerry Ritz after the Saskatchewan MP described Environment Minister Catherine McKenna as a "climate Barbie" on Twitter.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr used the daily question period to demand Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer condemn Ritz's comments and force him to apologize in the House of Commons.

Scheer, for his part, ignored Carr and a barrage of Liberal catcalls to instead press the government on its controversial small business tax proposals.

For a government that's keen to change the channel from small business taxes, Ritz's tweet proved the perfect remote control.

Ritz apologizes for tweet

In response to an article Tuesday about countries falling short of their climate change commitments, Ritz tweeted, "Has anyone told our climate Barbie" — a reference to McKenna.

Ritz, who is planning to resign his Commons seat at the end of the month, later deleted the tweet and apologized, saying the word Barbie "is not reflective of the role the minister plays."

McKenna responded on Twitter by asking whether Ritz uses such "sexist comments" with his own family.

