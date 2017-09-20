ADVERTISEMENT

"Orange Is The New Black" star Danielle Brooks looks stunning in a new Lane Bryant lingerie campaign.

The actress stars alongside models Ashley Graham, Candice Huffine and Denise Bidot in the new iteration of the #ImNoAngel ad campaign.

The ad, which premiered during the Emmys, features all four ladies talking about their insecurities, encouraging themselves and viewers to embrace and love their perceived imperfections.

The #ImNoAngel campaign launched in 2015, seemingly as a rebuttal to Victoria's Secret's uniformly sized Angels. This is the first time Brooks has appeared in ads for the campaign, but she has posed for other Lane Bryant advertisements.

"The truth is, the spirit of #ImNoAngel has been ingrained in all of our major brand initiatives since the campaign's initial debut in 2015. Empowering women will never go out of style," Lane Bryant CMO Brian Beitler said in a press release Monday.

Brooks told Shape the original campaign was a big deal for her.

"When I first saw this Lane Bryant campaign, before I had been a part of it, I saw the buses go by with these beautiful women that looked like me, being confident in their skin and not hiding their beauty," she said.

"And I just remember being so excited every time I would walk down 42nd street and see a bus or go down the subway and see that campaign and feel that boost of confidence."

Ever just wake up happy? A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

As a girl, the actress said she rarely saw anyone like her in beauty campaigns.

"When it came time and I was asked to be a part of 'I'm No Angel 2.0,' I was overjoyed. For a lot of plus-size women, you don't see advertisements for yourself. That's why that representation really matters."

Brooks has been keeping busy off-screen. She's been designing her own fashion line, which will be available in November.

