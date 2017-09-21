Epic Group Halloween Costumes Other Than ‘Game Of Thrones’

Getty Images/iStockphoto
"Game of Thrones" costumes have dominated the Halloween scene for the past few years. And with the show's final season airing next year, that trend will only continue to spike.
While we admit the world of Westeros provides a fine offering of characters to make any group costume epic, there are still plenty of other ideas that can meet its match.
So if you're so over the "Game of Thrones" get-ups we see each year, here are 20 other epic group Halloween costumes that will blow everyone's socks off.
Clue
Power Rangers
The Village People
Josie and the Pussycats
Vintage circus performers
The Jabbawockeez
Spice Girls
Art gallery
Bob's Burgers
Shark week
Pokemon evolution
The Hunger Games
Zombies
The Hippie Bunch
Orange Is the New Black
The Price Is Right
The Walking Dead
Tetris
Stranger Things
The Addams Family
