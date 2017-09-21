Epic Group Halloween Costumes Other Than ‘Game Of Thrones’

ADVERTISEMENT

"Game of Thrones" costumes have dominated the Halloween scene for the past few years. And with the show's final season airing next year, that trend will only continue to spike.

While we admit the world of Westeros provides a fine offering of characters to make any group costume epic, there are still plenty of other ideas that can meet its match.

So if you're so over the "Game of Thrones" get-ups we see each year, here are 20 other epic group Halloween costumes that will blow everyone's socks off.

Clue

A post shared by Paul Quinn (@imnotaaronpaul) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:26pm PDT

Power Rangers

A post shared by Royal Pham (@cakeoverpie) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:23pm PDT

The Village People

A post shared by Tanya (@tedwards27) on Oct 28, 2016 at 10:42pm PDT

Josie and the Pussycats

A post shared by Dinny (@dingrayson) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Vintage circus performers

A post shared by Je ne sais quoi (@jenesaisquoi44) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

The Jabbawockeez

A post shared by Devin Monserrate (@devin_mons) on Jul 10, 2013 at 9:10am PDT

Spice Girls

A post shared by ˗ˏˋ 💄 ˎˊ˗ (@ipsy) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:42pm PDT

Art gallery

A post shared by Ry Pak (@rypak5alive) on Sep 21, 2013 at 11:48am PDT

Bob's Burgers

A post shared by Cynthia Liu (@cynthiaaaaaliu) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

Shark week

A post shared by Jules ❤️💪😊 (@julezrico) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

Pokemon evolution

A post shared by e l • s e. y u (@e_l_i_s_e_y_u) on Oct 29, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

The Hunger Games

A post shared by Micah Walsh (@micahwalsh) on Oct 23, 2015 at 5:56pm PDT

Zombies

A post shared by The Hive (@sg.thehive) on Oct 31, 2014 at 8:55am PDT

The Hippie Bunch

A post shared by 🌻JOHANNA D. (@jojosayz) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

Orange Is the New Black

A post shared by dridri02 (@dridri02) on Oct 31, 2013 at 3:47pm PDT

The Price Is Right

A post shared by Natalie Gudino (@bratalie27) on Oct 28, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

The Walking Dead

A post shared by Miss GA United States 2016 (@realashiamiller) on Nov 2, 2013 at 9:34am PDT

Tetris

A post shared by Shadae Vann (@sha__day) on Oct 30, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT

Stranger Things

A post shared by Mike Bryk (@mikebryknyc) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

The Addams Family

A post shared by Number 9 Photography (@number9photos) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:13pm PDT

Also on HuffPost: