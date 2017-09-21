All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Epic Group Halloween Costumes Other Than ‘Game Of Thrones’

    These are hard to compete with.

    09/21/2017 15:20 EDT | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "Game of Thrones" costumes have dominated the Halloween scene for the past few years. And with the show's final season airing next year, that trend will only continue to spike.

    While we admit the world of Westeros provides a fine offering of characters to make any group costume epic, there are still plenty of other ideas that can meet its match.

    So if you're so over the "Game of Thrones" get-ups we see each year, here are 20 other epic group Halloween costumes that will blow everyone's socks off.

    Clue


    A post shared by Paul Quinn (@imnotaaronpaul) on

    Power Rangers


    A post shared by Royal Pham (@cakeoverpie) on

    The Village People


    A post shared by Tanya (@tedwards27) on

    Josie and the Pussycats


    A post shared by Dinny (@dingrayson) on

    Vintage circus performers


    The Jabbawockeez


    A post shared by Devin Monserrate (@devin_mons) on

    Spice Girls


    A post shared by ˗ˏˋ 💄 ˎˊ˗ (@ipsy) on

    Art gallery


    A post shared by Ry Pak (@rypak5alive) on

    Bob's Burgers


    A post shared by Cynthia Liu (@cynthiaaaaaliu) on

    Shark week


    Pokemon evolution


    The Hunger Games


    A post shared by Micah Walsh (@micahwalsh) on

    Zombies


    A post shared by The Hive (@sg.thehive) on

    The Hippie Bunch


    A post shared by 🌻JOHANNA D. (@jojosayz) on

    Orange Is the New Black


    A post shared by dridri02 (@dridri02) on

    The Price Is Right


    A post shared by Natalie Gudino (@bratalie27) on

    The Walking Dead


    Tetris


    A post shared by Shadae Vann (@sha__day) on

    Stranger Things


    A post shared by Mike Bryk (@mikebryknyc) on

    The Addams Family



    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:group costume ideasgroup costumesgroup halloween costume ideasgroup halloween costumeshalloween costume ideasLiving