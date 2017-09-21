All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    KJ Apa, Star Of 'Riverdale,' Crashes Car After Falling Asleep At The Wheel

    The crash has sparked a conversation about safety on set.

    09/21/2017 19:10 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    "Riverdale" star KJ Apa was reportedly involved in a car accident in Vancouver last week after driving home following a 16-hour work day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    The actor apparently fell asleep at the wheel after midnight during his 45-minute trip home before his vehicle struck a light pole. He was taken to the hospital, but luckily sustained no serious injuries and was later discharged. His car, however, was essentially destroyed and rendered unusable after the crash.

    Apa, who plays Archie in the hit CW series, was meant to be joined by co-star Cole Sprouse, who apparently secured a different means of transportation.

    Safety worries on set

    The incident has reportedly sparked a conversation about safety and protection among the cast, crew and the network, especially after working late hours. Actors are currently responsible for driving to and from set, although a source revealed that they are encouraged to take a taxi or stay in a hotel paid for by the studio.

    Sprouse and other castmembers have reportedly asked for transportation to be provided from now on in light of the accident.

    HuffPost has reached out to Apa's representatives for a comment and will update this post accordingly.

    "Riverdale" returns Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on the CW.

    Also on HuffPost
    Fall TV Preview
    MORE:Arts and EntertainmentAuto AccidentsAuto SafetyBritish ColumbiaK. J. ApaLivingNewsRiverdale