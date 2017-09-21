Mom ‘Disgusted’ After Spotting Hidden Penis In Kids’ Show On Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

On the list of things we don't expect to see in our kids' favourite TV shows, a penis is definitely number one. However, that's exactly what one mom spotted while her little one was watching "Maya the Bee" on Netflix.

U.S. mom Chey Robinson shared a short clip of the show on Facebook, taken from a scene in Season 1, episode 35 of the G-rated show. In the video, when Maya flies inside a log to hide, a graffiti-type drawing of a penis can be seen in the background.

"Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I did NOT edit any images whatsoever," the mom wrote in her now-deleted Facebook post, according to Variety. "Something like this shouldn't be in a kids' show whatsoever. I'm extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this."

Café Mom reports that Robinson's post was shared more than 13,000 times before it was taken down. Due to the uproar the show caused, Netflix has now pulled the series from its streaming service, but has not commented on the matter.

"Maya the Bee" was created by Studio 100 in 2012, and was based on the German kids' book The Adventures of Maya the Bee.

Oddly, finding phallic images in children's cartoons is nothing new. Disney's "The Little Mermaid" from 1989 famously bares a hidden penis in the golden castle on its movie cover. And in the 1991 film "An American Tail: Fievel Goes West," a flash of a penis doodle can be seen about 41 minutes into the movie.

