    • POLITICS

    Sen. Lynn Beyak Kicked Out Of All Senate Committees

    The fallout over her recent letter continues.

    09/21/2017 10:39 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Senate of Canada
    Sen. Lynn Beyak has been under fire for a recent letter she wrote that called for Indigenous people to give up their status cards in exchange for Canadian citizenship.

    OTTAWA — Controversial Conservative Sen. Lynn Beyak has been removed from all Senate committees following remarks about First Nations which have been widely condemned.

    Beyak remains a member of the Conservative caucus, but has lost her spots on the Senate's agriculture, defence and transportation committees.

    Sen. Larry Smith, the leader of the Conservatives in the Senate, says in a statement today the decision is an internal party matter and Beyak has been given guidelines going forward.

    Senator issues controversial letter


    He did not elaborate on those guidelines and says he considers the matter closed.

    Beyak issued a letter earlier this month calling for First Nations people to give up their status cards in exchange for a one-time cash payment and said they could then practise their culture "on their own dime."

    She was removed from the Senate aboriginal affairs committee by former party leader Rona Ambrose in the spring after she said more good than bad happened at residential schools and that people were focusing too much on the abuse rather than the positive impact the schools had.

