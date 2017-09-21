ADVERTISEMENT

EDMONTON — A Calgary woman says she's getting ready for a court battle after receiving two photo radar tickets issued just 10 seconds apart.

But a city spokesman tells CTV Edmonton it's no accident, explaining the cameras are placed in what he calls high-risk areas.

Susan McNab was driving in Edmonton's west end four months ago and was shocked to get tickets for $118 and $111 from photo radar cameras placed within 250 metres of each other.

Each one of these locations has the potential to kill. Gary Shimko, traffic safety executive director

She readily admits she was speeding on 170 Street that day and says she will pay one of the tickets but will fight the other.

She asks if such a system is really effective in stopping speeding, and Gary Shimko, the city's executive director of traffic safety, says the answer is yes.

He says there has been a 60 per cent reduction in injuries over the last 10 years.

"Each one of these locations has the potential to kill," he says of the busy street where McNab was ticketed twice.

'A blatant cash cow'

He says there are a lot of signs warning of photo radar, and notes only a handful of people get the double tickets.

"Maybe about five, six times a year we might see this," he says.

McNab thinks that's nonsense, and says she's being penalized twice for the same incident.

Photo radar shouldn't be used as a revenue generating tool. Brian Mason, Alberta Transportation Minister

"This is a blatant cash cow," she says. "There has got to be reasonable limits set. Can you put down cameras every 10 feet? Of course not. But there's nothing black and white in place."

The provincial government is planning a review of photo radar practices.

"Photo radar shouldn't be used as a revenue generating tool," says Transportation Minister Brian Mason.

"Its only appropriate use is to improve the safety of Alberta's roads. Our government wants to make sure that its use is aimed at safety."

(CTV Edmonton)

Also On HuffPost: