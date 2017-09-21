All Sections
    POLITICS

    Trump Invents An African Country

    Addressing a working lunch of African leaders on Sept. 20th, U.S. President Donald Trump made-up an African country. Trump made two references to a country called Nambia, which does not actually exist.

