POLITICS Trump Invents An African Country Addressing a working lunch of African leaders on Sept. 20th, U.S. President Donald Trump made-up an African country. Trump made two references to a country called Nambia, which does not actually exist. More Videos Canadian Branch Of Islamic Circle Of North America... Guy Caron’s Son Steals The Show With His Sweet Dan... Ottawa Protesters Call On Trudeau To Help Rohingya... What Do Canadians Associate With Their Political P... Emmanuel Dubourg, Haitian-Canadian MP, Travels To...