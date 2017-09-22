4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Toronto

The boy was discovered in the early afternoon when the outside temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto police say a nanny has been charged in the death of a child found in a hot car Thursday afternoon in west-end Toronto.

Police say the four-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died after being found in the vehicle outside an apartment building.

The nanny is charged with criminal negligence causing death and police say she is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Police did not release the woman's name or age.

The boy was discovered in the early afternoon when the outside temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius.

Also On HuffPost: