    • NEWS

    4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Toronto

    The nanny is charged with criminal negligence causing death.

    09/22/2017 07:43 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • The Canadian Press
    chrispecoraro via Getty Images
    The boy was discovered in the early afternoon when the outside temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius.

    Toronto police say a nanny has been charged in the death of a child found in a hot car Thursday afternoon in west-end Toronto.

    Police say the four-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died after being found in the vehicle outside an apartment building.

    The nanny is charged with criminal negligence causing death and police say she is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

    Police did not release the woman's name or age.

    The boy was discovered in the early afternoon when the outside temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius.

