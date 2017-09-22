Bride Exiles Breastfeeding Mamas To Bathroom To Feed Their Children

ADVERTISEMENT

We can all agree that when a bride asks you to do something on her wedding day, you do it (that is unless it's super unreasonable or makes you uncomfortable). But when one newlywed sent a note to her guests requesting that breastfeeding mamas nurse only in the bathroom, people were appalled.

An anonymous mom shared the bride's note on Breastfeeding Mama Talk's Facebook page earlier this week.

"To all our mommies who are breastfeeding," the invite read. "We are sensitive to the fact that you may have to breastfeed during our event, therefore we have designated an appropriate place for you to feed your baby so you do not have to do so in public in front of our Family and Friends" (emphasis theirs).

The bride then noted that they would accommodate nursing mothers by setting up a "comfortable and private area" for them in the venue's bathroom, which turned out to be two fold-up chairs positioned outside the bathroom stalls.

The anonymous mom, who is the wife of the best man, has two young kids: a two-year-old and a three-month-old.

In her Facebook post, the mom noted that this isn't the first time the newlyweds have "voiced that I need to go elsewhere to [nurse] in 'private!'" But even after she attempted to compromise by suggesting she'll leave the children with a sitter that night, the newlyweds were not happy.

I don't eat in the bathroom. I'm not feeding my child in there!

"No way in hell I will leave and nurse [my child] in the bathroom (no matter how 'nice' they make it!)," the mom said. "I don't eat in the bathroom. I'm not feeding my child in there! ... I want to be 'nice' as possible but what should I do!?"

Breastfeeding Mama Talk's post was quickly flooded with responses. Some urged her to call out the bride and educate her on why she shouldn't have to nurse her child in the bathroom...

While others had more blunt advice, suggesting she either go to the wedding and breastfeed wherever she likes, or not attend at all.

In an update, Breastfeeding Mama Talk reported that the mom did end up going to the wedding, but without her children, who she left with a friend and grandmother.

In 2017, it's hard to believe that women are still being shamed for breastfeeding in public, with many mothers being asked to either cover up or go to a bathroom to nurse their child.

While there have been a number of campaigns to combat this, such as the mock ads created by students at the University of North Texas in 2014, the stigma around public breastfeeding is still evident.

But as one Facebook user put it:

