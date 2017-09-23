All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Kate Moss And Jeanne Beker Went Canoeing In Ontario Cottage Country

    That is all.

    09/23/2017 12:12 EDT | Updated 16 minutes ago

    What happens when two fashion icons end up deep in cottage country together?

    Canoeing, darlings. Canoeing. Even if you're Kate Moss.

    Seems like the legendary supermodel and the legendary Jeanne Beker (of Fashion Television and many other stylish things) were somewhere out in Haliburton, Ontario recently, because Beker posted this photo on Instagram of the two paddling away on an idyllic lake.

    And this is the kind of week it's been! #guesswho #lovekate

    A post shared by Jeanne Beker (@thejeannebeker) on

    If you look closely at the photo, we can see that both Beker and Moss look effortlessly cool — both are dressed casually in patterned short-sleeved shirts. Kate looks to have bikini bottoms on, with her hair in a top knot and her eyes shielded with shades.

    And is that a cigarette and drink she has in her hand? As one does.

    Moss apparently made an appearance at Toronto's Izzy gallery for an exhibit of photos of her:

    Something in the air in Toronto tonight... #izzygallery #toronto #katemoss

    A post shared by izzy gallery (@izzygallery) on

    And looks like Beker has been enjoying Rosh Hashanah by the lake, along with all that Haliburton's cottage country has to offer:

    Shana Tova! Here's to a healthy, happy, and ultra sweet New Year! #shanatova #5778🍎🍯

    A post shared by Jeanne Beker (@thejeannebeker) on

    Peak Canada! Peak fashion!

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:fashionjeanne bekerkate mosskate moss jeanne beker canoeing ontariokate moss supermodelStylesupermodel