Kate Moss And Jeanne Beker Went Canoeing In Ontario Cottage Country

What happens when two fashion icons end up deep in cottage country together?
Canoeing, darlings. Canoeing. Even if you're Kate Moss.
Seems like the legendary supermodel and the legendary Jeanne Beker (of Fashion Television and many other stylish things) were somewhere out in Haliburton, Ontario recently, because Beker posted this photo on Instagram of the two paddling away on an idyllic lake.
If you look closely at the photo, we can see that both Beker and Moss look effortlessly cool — both are dressed casually in patterned short-sleeved shirts. Kate looks to have bikini bottoms on, with her hair in a top knot and her eyes shielded with shades.
And is that a cigarette and drink she has in her hand? As one does.
Moss apparently made an appearance at Toronto's Izzy gallery for an exhibit of photos of her:
And looks like Beker has been enjoying Rosh Hashanah by the lake, along with all that Haliburton's cottage country has to offer:
Peak Canada! Peak fashion!
