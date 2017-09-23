ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Mike Myers showed us his more heartfelt, vulnerable side at an Invictus Games press conference Saturday morning.

The Toronto native and Invictus Games ambassador couldn't hold back tears while speaking about the sacrifices made by military families.

"This is gonna be a tough part ... very," he said, after speaking about his support for the games, in which wounded military servicemen and women participate in athletic competition.

Myers became tearful as he spoke about his parents, both British World War II veterans, and the values that they instilled in him. "My mother, who passed away in March near Toronto, was in the Royal Air Force," he said.

"[My father] joined the Royal Engineers at 14. They raised him. And therefore, in many ways, they raised me," he recalled.

Mike Myers' tearful speech on military family for Invictus Games pic.twitter.com/CLhe61bfGC — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) September 23, 2017

The number-one lesson, Myers said, was the importance of honouring military personnel and their families.

"Those that serve our country deserve our utmost respect. And all the competitors in the Invictus Games have my deepest respect, admiration and gratitude. And from the bottom of my heart I do thank you," an emotional Myers said, pausing often.

"What I do for a living is very silly. And without brave people who keep us safe I wouldn't be able to do what I do," he continued.

Myers also praised the sacrifice made by the families and caregivers of wounded soldiers, recalling how his mother took care of his father as he suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

"The caregivers are the unsung heroes of service to this country and to all the countries that they serve," he added.

The Canadian star paused at points in his speech to apologize for his emotion. But many on Twitter praised him for his realness and candor.

Listening to mike Myers get verklempt at an invictus games press conference. I'm so proud he's ours #InvictusGamesToronto #invictus2017 — JenniferRebecca (@JenRebeccable) September 23, 2017

So PROUD Mike Myers is ours!! No wonder we love him..he is TRULY one of us! Love you Mike! Ty to your parents & those serving and served. — Kristina (@misskricket69) September 23, 2017

We couldn't agree more.

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event established by Britain's Prince Harry, with wounded veterans from more than a dozen countries competing. The games officially open on Saturday night and run until September 30. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

